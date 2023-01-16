'I feel terrible': Ontario senior loses more than $40,000 in antivirus phishing scam

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband

Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton