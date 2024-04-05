Hwy. 404 reopens in Aurora after collisions involving 16 vehicles

Highway 404 has reopened in Aurora following two early morning pileups which snarled traffic on the busy highway.

At around 6 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a post on X that the highway was closed northbound between Bloomington and Vivian roads.

Some southbound lanes of the highway were blocked at Aurora Road as well due to a separate collision.

OPP said icy road conditions were a factor in two big pileups on the highway.

Seven vehicles were involved in a collision in the northbound lanes, while nine vehicles were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes, OPP said.

Two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The closures caused major jams on the busy highway during the morning rush.

The southbound lanes reopened around 7 a.m., while the northbound lanes reopened just before 9 a.m.