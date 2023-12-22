Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says

A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.

Gadi Haggai and his Canadian-Israeli wife Judih Weinstein were shot near the Gaza border when Hamas militants invaded Israel in a surprise attack, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking an estimated 240 people captive.

Hamas is still holding Weinstein hostage, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, which was formed by the families of Israelis kidnapped, said on Friday.

Weinstein was born in the United States and her family moved to Toronto when she was three years old. When she was around 20 years old, she landed in the same kibbutz as Haggai in Israel.

The couple, both in their seventies, were on an early morning walk near Kibbutz Nir Oz, their home of nearly 30 years in southern Israel, when Hamas fired rockets into Israel.

That day, Haggai called the kibbutz paramedic, saying she’d been shot and her husband was badly wounded, her daughter told CTV News after the invasion.

“I can’t believe this is reality,” their daughter Iris Haggai Liniado said at the time.

Of the 240 people kidnapped, more than 100 hostages are believed to remain in Hamas captivity.

Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai in a photo supplied by family.

Hamas freed over 100 innocent people in return for more than double the number of Palestinian prisoners in a ceasefire swap last month.

In response to Hamas’ October attack, Israel launched an ongoing campaign of airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry said Friday that the death toll has now exceeded 20,000, which amounts to around 1 per cent of the territory's prewar population.