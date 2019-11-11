TORONTO - Hundreds of people gathered in steady but gently falling snow at the Ontario legislature to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Canada's veterans on Remembrance Day.

Maj. Paul Comeault, the master of ceremonies, said that by remembering those men and women, Canadians recognize the significant difference they made to our democracy, our freedom and our future.

Brig.-Gen. Conrad Mialkowski says Canada is the true North, strong and free, thanks to those who fought to achieve peace.

He says current members of the Canadian Armed Forces draw a great deal of strength from walking in the footsteps of those who served the country with such distinction.

Premier Doug Ford says as Canadians pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, people should focus on what unites the country, rather than what divides it.

The ceremony took place at the Ontario Veterans' Memorial, which next year will also be home to a memorial to honour veterans of the war in Afghanistan.