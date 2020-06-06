TORONTO -- Hundreds of people have filled downtown streets with two seperate anti-Black racism protests underway in Toronto.

Hundreds of protesters began gathering at Nathan Phillips Square at around 1 p.m. for a peaceful walk being organized by the group Action for Injustice.

The protesters then began marching north on University Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

Live coverage of the protests in Toronto:

At one point, the group came to a stop near the U.S. Consulate and silently took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honour of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last week after an officer placed his knee against his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds in an incident that was caught on video.

The incident has since sparked protests across the globe and the eight minute and 46 second moment of silence has come to symbolize police brutality.

Among those in attendance for Saturday’s Action for Justice march was Sahar Bahadi.

Her son, Sammy Yatim, was shot and killed by a Toronto police officer on an empty streetcar seven years ago. The officer, James Forcillo, was later convicted of attempted murder for a second volley of shots that came as Yatim lay dying on the floor of the streetcar.

“I feel sorry for the people who lost their children, a member of their family without any reason by the police. Police should be protecting us, not killing us. My heart is with everybody here,” Bahadi told CP24 as demonstrators marched along University Avenue. “Please think a thousand times before you shoot. Talk with the people. Especially, if they have mental health issues talk with them and think a thousand times before you shoot.”

Today’s protests are just the latest in a series of demonstrations to take place in Toronto in the wake of Floyd’s death.

On Friday afternoon several thousand protesters, many of them chanting "I can't breathe,” marched through downtown Toronto as part of a peaceful demonstration.

A vigil was also held at Nathan Phillips Square on Friday night, where residents spoke about their experiences with anti-black racism.

Mayor John Tory has previously said that police are aware of some online chatter suggesting that a group of people intent on “wreaking havoc downtown” could infiltrate this weekend’s protests.

The demonstrators themselves have, however, stressed that they want to keep things peaceful.

The only incident so far came when a man in blackface showed up at Nathan Phillips Square.

He was quickly arrested by police for breach of the peace and causing a disturbance.

“Right now, by all accounts, everything has been peaceful. The messaging is pretty clear. We want the 99.9 per cent of people that are there to show why they are there, to speak about anti-Black racism, to have the time to say that,” Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve also asked for them to help. We’ve said look, that’s the message we want put out there, please if others are distracting that message, please help us, let us know who those people are. We will do everything we can to suppress the moments, to allow people to have a peaceful and safe protest.”

Some stores boarded up as a precaution

Despite the peaceful nature of all the protests so far a number of downtown retail stores have boarded up their windows in anticipation of large crowds.

Police have also confirmed to CP24 that special constables were sent to University Avenue on Friday to check for rocks or other objects that could be used as projectiles. Police say that the officers were told to pile the objects up, so that city crews could then remove them from the area.

“It is a normal protocol. We do that all of the time. There is nothing nefarious to it, in fact it is the right thing because we have learned in the past that if you leave things and if people do have a lot of emotion sometimes that can lead to actions and actions that can be regrettable,” Saunders said.

Speaking with CP24 on Saturday morning, Tory said that he has been pleased to see that all of the protests have been peaceful so far.

He said that while he doesn’t plan to personally partake in any of today’s protests, the message being conveyed is one that he believes needs to be heard.

“All the protests so far have been very peaceful and I commend people for that, I thank them for that and I thank our police service for making sure that they helped to keep it all peaceful but it was mostly the people themselves who were heartfelt about the reasons they were there and were very passionate about that,” he said. “I hope everybody remains peaceful today and remains committed to advancing these causes that are so dear to all of us, including me.”