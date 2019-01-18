

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Human rights groups say they will protest outside Google offices in Canada in hopes of forcing the tech giant to confirm it has cancelled a controversial project with the Chinese government.

A coalition of Chinese, Tibetan and Uyghur organizations say they will rally outside Google's Toronto and Montreal offices Friday to highlight risks associated with Project Dragonfly.

Project Dragonfly is a search engine the company was said to be building to comply with Chinese censorship.

Google's chief executive officer Sundar Pichai previously told the U.S. House Judiciary Committee there are no plans for the product to be launched in China, but if that changes, he vowed to be "fully transparent" and "consult widely."

Protest organizers say the project poses a threat to freedom of speech and internet security and they are promising to host a series of rallies over the coming weeks until the project is confirmed to be cancelled.

Similar rallies are expected outside Google offices in the U.S., U.K., India, Mexico, Chile and Sweden.