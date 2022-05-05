Human remains found in Toronto dumpster belong to little girl: police

Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Toronto home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.

The remains were located in a dumpster outside a Rosedale home on Dale Avenue near Castle Frank Road late Monday afternoon.

Sign up for Toronto breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail

Police say an autopsy has now confirmed the remains belong to a girl who was likely between the ages of four and seven.

Investigators believe that the remains were left in the dumpster sometime between 12 p.m. on Thursday and 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police, however, say the girl may have been deceased as early as last summer, or perhaps even earlier.

“We have the best investigators in the Toronto Police Service working this case with everything they've got and so we will identify this little girl and we will be doing all the work that we can for her,” Insp. Hank Idsinga told reporters during a news conference on Thursday morning.

Police haven’t formally classified the girl’s death as a homicide at this point but Idsinga said that detectives with the homicide unit are actively involved in the investigation with the understanding that “kids don’t just die.”

He said as part of the investigation officers are looking back on old missing persons reports and have identified “a couple which come close” but none that investigators have narrowed in on at this point.

“Yesterday during the post-mortem was when we got the first general idea of the size of this child and the approximate age. It's still fairly new information. We literally got that information at about 6 p.m. last night and I've been digging through it since then,” he said.

The girl is described as Black, of African or mixed African descent. She was about three-foot-six, with a thin build and black curly hair that was in four short ponytails, two of which were braided and secured with black and blue elastic bands.

Her remains were wrapped in a crochet blanket inside a plastic bag. That bag was then wrapped in a colour blanket. Police have released an image of that blanket in the hopes of triggering someone’s memory.

Idsinga said he is also hopeful that police will be able to release a composite sketch of the girl “very, very shortly.”

“Our first priority right now is to figure out who this little girl is,” he said.

Police say the cause of death has not been determined.

More to come…