

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Human remains located inside a vehicle found abandoned in a wooded area north of Huntsville, Ont. last week belong to missing Markham man Eugene Kim, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed.

Police say foul play is not suspected in his death.

OPP’s Almaguin Highlands Detachment confirmed Friday that Kim’s vehicle had been located by hikers in Laurier Township, about three kilometres north east of South River.

The vehicle was located on a private property near Algonquin Park with human remains inside. An autopsy confirmed the remains belong to the missing 38-year-old.

Kim was last seen by his family on the morning of Oct. 2 in the Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Boulevard area.

Police have long said that they don’t believe Kim’s disappearance to be “suspicious” in nature.

On Friday, they said they haven’t found anything to suggest any criminal element in his disappearance.

Prior to his disappearance, Kim reportedly texted his wife to tell her that he would be home in an hour. When he didn’t return, his wife texted him again to ask where he was and Kim responded that he would be home “soon.”

Police later traced Kim’s cellphone to a tower near North Bay. His brother also previously said that Kim purchased a permit to enter Algonquin Park shortly after going missing.

Kim’s family has planned for a visitation on Thursday ahead of a funeral on Friday.