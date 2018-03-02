

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have located a vehicle belonging to a Markham father of two who mysteriously vanished in October and there are human remains inside.

Ontario Provincial Police from Almaguin Highlands Detachment confirmed the vehicle's ownership around noon.

Eugene Kim, 38, had been last seen by his family in the area of Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Bouelvard on the morning of Oct. 2.

OPP said they have not confirmed the identity of the deceased located inside the vehicle.

Kim reportedly texted his wife at around 9 p.m. the day he went missing to let her know that he would be home in an hour. After his wife texted him again hours later to enquire about his whereabouts, he said that he would be home “soon” but he never returned.

Police investigating Kim’s disappearance later traced the last call to a cell tower in the area of North Bay. His brother also told CP24 that it appears he paid for a permit to enter nearby Algonquin Park.

Ontario Provincial Police located the vehicle Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call about an abandoned passenger vehicle in Laurier Township, about three kilometres north east of South River.

The vehicle was found in a wooded area on a private property, down a trail leading into the woods.

Police could not say what condition the body was in or how long the body was in the vehicle for.

An autopsy on the remains will take place in the coming days, police said.

Police previously said that there was no reason to suspect anything criminal in connection with Kim’s disappearance. On Friday they reiterated that for now, detectives are not calling the incident 'suspicious' in nature.