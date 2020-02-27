QUEEN'S PARK -- The false emergency alert that triggered a province-wide wave of panic about an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station was due to “human error,” according to an Ontario government-led investigation that also revealed a breakdown in communication exacerbated the problem.

The emergency alert, that shook many out of bed in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 12, was accidentally sent out by a duty officer at the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre as they were starting their shift.

According to the report, officers routinely log into the live Alert Ready system to ensure access, before logging out and switching to the test system to perform a daily test.

“On Jan. 12, 2020, the (officer) logged in to the Alert Ready live system, believed they had switched to the training system, selected a pre-scripted nuclear template for the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station and accidentally sent a live alert,” the investigation found.

While the officer immediately “recognized the error” the investigation found that a breakdown in communications led to a lengthy delay in issuing a correction.

At the same time Pelmorex, the company that operates the alert system, raised issues about “alert fatigue” if a second alert was issued.

“Despite a series of consultations with on-duty, on-call and off-duty Emergency Management Ontario supervisors at different levels, no clear instructions were provided to the on-duty (officers) in the immediate aftermath of the first alert,” the report reads

“Supervisors were uncertain about whether or how to issue a second alert as broadcast intrusive, meaning that it would be broadcast in the same manner as the first alert.”

As the morning dragged on, senior executives within the Ontario government were involved in correcting the mistake.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement she is “confident” that the gaps in the system have been addressed, to make the alert management system “even stronger.”

“Emergency Management Ontario has already taken significant corrective action in key areas, including planning, procedures, operations, communications and staff training,” Jones said.

More details to come…