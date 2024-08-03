How to watch the Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade

The sights and sounds of the Caribbean will take over Toronto’s west end today for the annual Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade.

The parade will depart the Exhibition Place Grounds at Princes' Boulevard before heading westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard towards Jameson Avenue and heading back to the Exhibition Grounds along the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard.

Thousands of people are expected to perform in the event, with big crowds expected to line the route.

CP24’s special coverage of the parade will begin at 11 a.m. and last throughout the afternoon.

Jessica Smith and Phil Perkins will host the special with Lisa Morales providing updates from along the route.

You can watch the parade on CP24, CP24.com and the CP24 app beginning at 11 a.m.

There will also be a live stream available on CP24’s YouTube page.

For a full list of road closures follow this link.