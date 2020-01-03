TORONTO -- Trying to get in shape by joining a fitness club is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, but it’s also one of the most difficult to keep, according to some industry estimates.

But if you are serious about sticking to your resolution in the new year, here are some tips to keep you on track.

Take advantage of New Year’s deals

A gym membership in the new year can be a great time to join as most clubs offer incentives to get you to sign up.

Most gyms offer a wide range of equipment and professional trainers for a monthly fee. Do some research beforehand to increase your chances of sticking to your fitness program.

Try before you buy

Ontario’s Ministry of Government and Consumer Services says that when selecting a gym make sure that you don't feel pressured. You can ask for a trial pass to try out a club but make sure you take a thorough tour of the facility before you plan to use it.

Also, be sure to read the fine print in the contract. In Ontario, there is a 10 day cooling off period if you change your mind. You can change your mind for whatever reason and have 10 days to get out of a fitness club contract.

Experts also suggest looking for hidden subscription or cancellation fees as that could surprise you should you chose to break the contract.

If you sign up with a gym, ask for a copy of the contract in case you need to reference it in the future.

New gear, new you

While all that working out is great for your body, it can lead to stinky gym gear. New workout clothing actually needs additional care to get clean because the fibers in those stretchy moisture-wicking fabrics can hold in the smell.

“Sweat evaporates, but what’s left behind are odor-causing chemicals on the surface of the synthetic fibers. They can be difficult to wash out, and they can build up over time,” Haniya Rae, the home editor for Consumer Reports said.

The key to fresh smelling gear? Wash workout clothing as soon as you can.

"Keeping these synthetics bunched up and damp promotes bacterial growth, which gives off odors, making them smell even worse! Pre-treat any stains and turn them inside out. This allows the water and detergent to focus on the soils that have accumulated on the inside of your clothes,” Rae said.

Washing workout clothing in cold water prevents fading and preserves the fit of these synthetic fibers.

Also, choose the gentle or delicate cycle, and if your washer has an extra rinse cycle, use it. Don't use excess detergent, which can cause residues that trap odor and while directions may vary, most experts suggest air-drying synthetics, laying them flat, to protect their shape and fit.