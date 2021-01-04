TORONTO -- For months now, Torontonians have been asked to leave their homes for essential activities only, like grocery shopping.

But, as new cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across the city, even a trip to the grocery store might not feel as safe as it used to.

That’s why CTV News Toronto has created a portal that will show you the grocery stores and pharmacies in the city that are reporting a positive case of the disease.

The portal includes stores operated by Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills), Metro Inc. (Metro, Food Basics) and Sobeys Inc. (Sobeys, Freshco, Foodland, Farm Boy) and provides the date the positive case was reported and when the employee last worked at the affected location:

For COVID-19 cases found at stores operated by Loblaw Companies Limited, click here.

For COVID-19 cases found at stores operated by Metro Inc., click here.

For COVID-19 cases found at stores operated by Sobeys Inc., click here.

The respective organizations have been posting the up-to-date information to their own websites in an effort to provide transparency for their customers.

On Monday, the City of Toronto announced it would publicly identify the location of some COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces as it seeks to improve transparency amid a surge in infections.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa announced the change on Monday afternoon, as she reported an additional 974 new cases of COVID-19 in the city over the last 24 hours.

With files from CP24's Chris Fox.