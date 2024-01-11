How has the Toronto library cyberattack impacted you?
For months Toronto library users have been unable to place holds on books, access their personal accounts, or use computers onsite due to a crippling cyber attack.
The Oct. 2023 incident left the Toronto Public Library scrambling for ways to stay open and provide services to avid readers.
Residents can still take out books—if the book is available at the branch—as well as use the library’s internet. Regular programming has also resumed.
But the library’s internal systems remain offline. Officials told CTV News Toronto they are using about a dozen offsite trailers to store returned books until they are able to be electronically checked back into the library. A spreadsheet is being used to enter details of the new registrations and check-outs.
The library hopes to be back up and running by late January.
Until that happens, CTV News Toronto wants to hear from library users about their experiences.
Have you been using the public library and in what way? Have you encountered challenges when trying to find material? How has this impacted your routine or the routine of your family?
Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News Toronto story.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
