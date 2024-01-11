How has the Toronto library cyberattack impacted you?

For months Toronto library users have been unable to place holds on books, access their personal accounts, or use computers onsite due to a crippling cyber attack.

The Oct. 2023 incident left the Toronto Public Library scrambling for ways to stay open and provide services to avid readers.

Residents can still take out books—if the book is available at the branch—as well as use the library’s internet. Regular programming has also resumed.

But the library’s internal systems remain offline. Officials told CTV News Toronto they are using about a dozen offsite trailers to store returned books until they are able to be electronically checked back into the library. A spreadsheet is being used to enter details of the new registrations and check-outs.

The library hopes to be back up and running by late January.

