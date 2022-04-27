Housing prices take huge drop up in the Toronto area
As the Bank of Canada raises interest rates and sends signals that more hikes are on the way, it appears the red hot real estate market in Canada’s largest city is finally cooling down.
“We are starting to see significant drops in some communities of more than 20 per cent for single detached homes in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)” said Michael Carney, the director of business development at HouseSigma.
HouseSigma is a website that monitors property values and market trends and said its latest data on housing price sales from Feb. 1, 2022 to April 19, 2022 shows there is evidence a pullback in real estate prices is underway.
According to it's latest figures of GTA home prices, detached homes sold in February were selling for a median price of 12.1 per cent less in April, a price drop from $1.65 million to $1.45 million.
Semi-detached homes dropped 13.5 per cent in the same period from $1.33 million to $1.15 million and the biggest drop was in freehold townhouses which were selling for 22.6 per cent less a drop from $1.24 million to $960,000.
Condominiums had the smallest decrease of 6.8 per cent, a drop from $740,000 to $690,000.
HouseSigma found that bidding wars, which have been driving up prices, are not as common and more homes are being delisted and taken off the market.
"What we are seeing is a correction from the February months, but I would says the fundamentals for the GTA are still very strong," said Carney.
While no one is saying it's the beginning of a major crash, the price drops are significant as more potential buyers are taking a wait-and-see approach to real estate.
"Between February and March, we saw a moderate reduction in the average selling price for the GTA and that is across all home types," said Jason Mercer, chief market analyst with the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB).
TRREB will release its own figures on housing prices next week, but it says when the Bank of Canada raised interest rates last month and signaled more hikes are likely later this year, it had a cooling effect on home prices.
“If you look back at past Bank of Canada rate tightening cycles, we found that once the Bank of Canada starts raising interest rates it does result in a reduction of sales as people reposition themselves in the marketplace," said Mercer.
TRREB said housing prices are still up by double digits over the year before and that while there may be decreases from month-to-month, immigration, high employment and a lack of housing supply means GTA housing prices will likely remain strong over the longer term.
When it comes to real estate it's about location, so some areas are seeing smaller price drops than others. As more people go back to the office in downtown Toronto, prices in the city's core have been more likely to hold their value.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence as hundreds gather in Ottawa for day 2 of ‘Rolling Thunder’
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Deadly pathogens can hitch a ride on ocean microplastics, study finds
A new study has found that microplastics can carry land-based parasites to the ocean, affecting both wildlife and human health.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
End-of-term celebrations muted as RMC students mourn four killed in incident
The celebratory sounds of the school year ending have been hushed by tragedy at Canada's Royal Military College as students and staff mourn the loss of four of their own.
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country's east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.
Protesters arrested Friday as ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker convoy arrives in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers moved in to clear an ‘aggressive crowd’ in the downtown core on the opening night of the ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker rally.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 15,000th death linked to COVID-19
Quebec has now recorded 15,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
Montreal cop under investigation after video shows homeless man pushed into concrete block
A Montreal police officer will be answering to the force's 'integrity' department after being caught on video violently pushing an unarmed homeless man face-first into a concrete block in Chinatown.
-
No decision on Habs coach St. Louis' future; too early to discuss Price's: GM
General manager Kent Hughes said it was still too early to discuss the future of interim head coach Martin St. Louis on Saturday morning at the Montreal Canadiens' postseason wrap-up at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.
London
-
Fraud investigation leads to recovery of $10,000 of Home Depot goods
Police recovered $10,000 of Home Depot items allegedly purchased using a stolen credit card following a fraud investigation in Owen Sound.
-
London, Ont. house fire leads to $800,000 in damage
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight house fire that caused an estimated $800,000 in damage.
-
Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
Kitchener
-
Conestoga Mall store robbed with Tasers: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a store at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo was robbed by two suspects armed with conductive energy weapons, commonly known as Tasers.
-
Highway 401 in Cambridge to close overnight Saturday for bridge demolition
The closure between Hespeler Road and Townline Road will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday April 30. The highway is set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday May 1.
-
Six drug poisonings reported within one hour in Guelph
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has issued an alert after six drug poisonings were reported in Guelph – all within an hour.
Northern Ontario
-
Concerns over debt levels across the northeast
As prices rise for groceries and gas, are there concerns about debt levels also increasing here in northern Ontario?
-
Sault school gets money from the province for expansion
H.M. Robbins public school in Sault Ste. Marie is getting $4.5 million from the provincial government to create more student and childcare spaces.
-
Timmins town hall meeting to address city safety issues
The downtown business improvement association and the chamber of commerce in Timmins are hosting a town hall meeting Monday with business and property owners to address their safety concerns.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence as hundreds gather in Ottawa for day 2 of ‘Rolling Thunder’
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
-
End-of-term celebrations muted as RMC students mourn four killed in incident
The celebratory sounds of the school year ending have been hushed by tragedy at Canada's Royal Military College as students and staff mourn the loss of four of their own.
-
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
LaSalle police to host boat safety inspection clinic this weekend
LaSalle police will be helping boaters get ready for a safe season with a free safety inspection clinic this weekend.
-
Brush fire destroys garage, classic car and motorcycle in Bothwell, Ont.
A homeowner in Bothwell was burning brush when the fire spread to a nearby garage, leading to about $100,000 in damage, Chatham-Kent fire officials say.
-
Man facing charges after allegedly trying to hit people with a hammer in Chatham
A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to hit people with a hammer while under the influence Friday in Chatham.
Barrie
-
Jeff Lehman launches campaign office ahead of provincial election
Long-time Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman officially launched his campaign office for the upcoming provincial election on June 2.
-
Owen Sound woman accused of spending $10K at Home Depot with stolen credit card
An Owen Sound woman is facing numerous charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card to purchase more than $10,000 worth of products from Home Depot.
-
Barrie, Ont. woman speaks out after violent attack on her front yard
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was in front of her home Tuesday afternoon when she became the victim of an unprovoked, violent assault that left her bruised and bloody.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature voted unanimously Friday to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Body of N.S. man who jumped in river following DFO intervention found
A man who was the subject of an extensive search in the Weymouth Falls area of Nova Scotia was found dead in the Sissiboo River.
Calgary
-
Calgary dump fire results in special air quality statement
A fire at a southeast Calgary recycling depot is still burning on Saturday and it's creating a health risk for residents in the area.
-
Health Canada set to enforce new rules on corded window blinds
Starting next month, businesses that sell corded window blinds will need to abide by Health Canada regulations aimed at preventing injuries to children.
-
Strathmore RCMP launch campaign to cut down on vehicle crimes
With thousands of vehicles stolen in Alberta in 2021, RCMP are reminding residents that they can acquire a simple security device, free of charge, from police detachments.
Winnipeg
-
Two men in hospital following crash between train and car
Two men are in hospital after a crash involving a train and car Friday evening.
-
How to prepare your vehicle for flood conditions in Manitoba
Manitoba Public Insurance, has advice for Manitobans to ensure they are flood-ready.
-
Rash of catalytic converter thefts drive one Winnipeg woman to move
Vehicle owners are considering installing cages over their catalytic converters to deter all-time high thefts.
Vancouver
-
breaking
breaking | Man killed in Maple Ridge shooting identified, investigators seek witnesses
The man killed in a shooting in Maple Ridge on Thursday has been identified as Arthur Aaron Joseph Comeau, homicide investigators announced Saturday.
-
Elections BC readies for first vote count using electronic tabulators
For the first time, the independent office that administers elections in B.C. will be using new technology for the Vancouver-Quilchena byelection, which means results could be in within minutes of polls closing.
-
These 8 small B.C. airports will soon be open to international travellers for the first time in 2 years
On Monday, the Canada Border Services Agency will resume operation at 39 small airports across the country - including eight in B.C. - for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Edmonton
-
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
-
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country's east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.
-
Man stabbed while trying to stop theft in north Edmonton: EPS
A man was rushed to hospital in Edmonton Thursday night with a stab wound, after police said he tried to intervene in a theft.