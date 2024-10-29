House fire in Scarborough leaves 1 injured

A house fire in Scarborough Tuesday morning left one person with minor injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the home near Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road at 6:50 a.m. for the 2-alarm blaze.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the side of the single-storey detached bungalow. Crews made entry and knocked down the main body of the fire.

Two adults were pulled from inside, according to police, including an adult female who was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The fire has been extinguished and crews are working to determine its cause.