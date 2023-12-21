TORONTO
Toronto

    • House collapses after residential fire in Brampton

    Emergency crews at a house fire in the Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive area on Dec. 21, 2023 (Credit: Michael Nguyen). Emergency crews at a house fire in the Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive area on Dec. 21, 2023 (Credit: Michael Nguyen).

    A house collapsed after a residential fire in Brampton on Thursday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene at Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive around 2 a.m.

    Peel police said there were no injuries and the incident doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

    There was no apparent damage to the adjacent houses. A “sold” sign was in view outside of the home where the residential fire took place.

    At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire. 

