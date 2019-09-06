

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man is facing several charges in connection with alleged human trafficking and firearms offences, police say.

On Tuesday, York Regional Police responded to a report of a gunshot at a hotel on East Pearce Street at Leslie Avenue in Richmond Hill.

When officers arrived, it was determined that a gun had been discharged inside the hotel during an altercation. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police allege the shooting is connected to human trafficking.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect on Wednesday and he was arrested in Toronto.

Christopher Howlett, 21, is now facing multiple charges including trafficking in persons under 18, possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and assault.

Police are releasing Howlett’s photo in hopes that anyone who may have been victimized comes forward.