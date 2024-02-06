TORONTO
Toronto

    • Homicide unit investigating after two people found dead in Richmond Hill home

    A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image. A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.
    Share

    York Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill on Monday.

    Officers were called to the residence near North Lake Road and Bayview Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check.

    When they arrived, police located two occupants deceased. The cause of their deaths has not been released, but police said the incident appears to be isolated.

    Police said post-mortem examinations would take place over the coming days. They have not released the identity of the two people and their relationship to one another.

    “Investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety,” police said, adding that they do not believe there are outstanding suspects.

    In a separate incident also in Richmond Hill last week, three people were found dead inside a house on MacKay Drive, near Yonge Street and Carville Road. A homicide investigation was also launched into the deaths, and police said the incident appeared to be isolated.

    Anyone with information on the recent incident is asked to contact homicide investigators at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or by email at homicide@yrp.ca. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    WATCH

    WATCH Canada's housing crisis: New funding isn't a 'long-term' solution, warns researcher

    As a crushing housing stock shortage, record prices and skyrocketing rents spur an exodus from Canada's biggest cities, the federal government announced almost $100 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability. One researcher is warning, however, that although the additional support is "absolutely needed" it's not a long-term solution to a growing problem.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News