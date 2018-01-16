

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a missing 29-year-old woman in Hamilton.

Holly Hamilton was reported missing by her family on Monday after she was last seen the night before on January 14.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, Hamilton police said Hamilton has never gone missing before and described this incident as “out of character for her.”

According to investigators, Hamilton drives a white 1996 Ford Escort with the licence plate BRBL 996, which has sustained some damage to the front of the vehicle.

She has been described as a black five-foot-seven woman weighing about 170 pounds with long black hair. Officers said she was last seen wearing a black parka style jacket with brown fur on the hood, blue jeans, a white three-quarter sleeve t-shirt with black writing on the front and black boots.

Investigators said they are looking to speak to Hamilton’s 30-year-old ex-boyfriend who they believe may have “valuable information” to her whereabouts.

Police said the homicide unit has taken over the investigation as there is reason to be concerned for Hamilton’s safety.