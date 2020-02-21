Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in Scarborough
Police are investigating a death in Scarborough near Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road on Feb. 21, 2020. (Beth Macdonell/CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating the death of one person who was found with a gunshot wound in Scarborough Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road, east of McCowan Road, just after 7 p.m.
Duty Inspector Norm Proctor said a passerby found an individual in obvious distress on the sidewalk.
When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Proctor said they did not received any calls for a shooting.
No suspect information at this time.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.