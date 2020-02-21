TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating the death of one person who was found with a gunshot wound in Scarborough Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road, east of McCowan Road, just after 7 p.m.

Duty Inspector Norm Proctor said a passerby found an individual in obvious distress on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Proctor said they did not received any calls for a shooting.

No suspect information at this time.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.