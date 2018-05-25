

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Durham Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after an 88-year-old man died of complication from injuries he sustained following a physical altercation at an Oshawa senior’s residence last month.

Police say that the 88-year-old man and a 76-year-old man got into an altercation at Hillsdale Terraces on Oshawa Boulevard North on April 27.

They say that as a result of that altercation the 88-year-old man fell and broke his pelvis. About two weeks later, he died from complication due to complications from that injury.

In a news release issued on Friday, Durham regional Police said that his death has now been deemed a homicide by the Coroner’s Office.

Police say that both the 88-year-old man and the 76-year-old man had dementia.

No charges have been laid at this point.