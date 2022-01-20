Advertisement
Homicide detectives investigating after male, female found dead inside car in Brampton
Published Thursday, January 20, 2022 6:15AM EST
Two people were found with obvious signs of trauma inside a vehicle in Brampton early Thursday morning.
Share:
Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a male and female who were found with obvious signs of trauma in a vehicle in Brampton early this morning.
Officers were called to the area of Red Castle and Kershaw streets at around 2 a.m. and when they arrived on scene, they found a male and female inside a vehicle suffering from trauma.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Members of the homicide bureau are investigating the incident and there is a heavy police presence in the area.
Police have not released the ages of the deceased.