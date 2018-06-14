

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died following an assault in Parkdale on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a field behind a highrise building on West Lodge Avenue near Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Police spokesperson Gary Long tells CP24 that the victim was found and was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries. Long says that the victim subsequently had a medical issue at the hospital and was pronounced dead as a result.

Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant from the homicide squad is leading the investigation into the incident.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.