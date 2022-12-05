Homicide detectives called in after woman found dead inside Markham apartment

Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found deceased inside a Markham apartment on Sunday night.

Police say that they were initially dispatched to the address on Buchanan Drive near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue at around 8 p.m. for an “injured person call.”

However, police say that responding officers located an adult female deceased inside the apartment.

A cause of death has not been provided.

“The death is considered suspicious and the Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death and confirm the victim’s identity,” a news release issued on Monday afternoon states.

Police say that investigators are looking to speak with individuals who may seen anything suspicious in the area on Sunday. They are also appealing to any residents with surveillance footage to come forward.