'Holistic healer' believed to be in Turkiye wanted for alleged sexual assaults in Toronto area

Police are looking for a man believed to be in Türkiye after he allegedly sexually assaulted two victims during holistic healing sessions in the Toronto area.

In a release issued on Wednesday, York Regional Police (YRP) said it had issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after receiving two separate reports of sexual assaults that the complainants alleged took place during treatments in January.

As a result, Hamilton resident Laurent Ali Akbari, 67, is wanted on three counts of sexual assault. Investigators said they believe Akbari is currently in Turkiye.

Investigators also released images of the accused, as they believe there may be more victims.

“York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police,” the release states. “There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police at 1- 866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Assaults can be reported online: YRP

Police also reminded the public that sexual assaults can be reported online if:

the complainant is not in present danger;

the complainant is not with the person who assaulted them;

there is no physical evidence that may be collected (evidence can be collected for 12 days after a sexual assault); and

the complainant has access to a private email address

Support is also available through York Region Victim Services (victimservices-york.org) or the Women’s Support Network (womenssupportnetwork.ca).