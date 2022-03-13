Hinostroza, Krebs lead Sabres over Maple Leafs in Heritage Classic
HAMILTON - Kyle Dubas emphatically backed his goaltending last week.
Some 11 days later in the same building, the Maple Leafs general manager could only look on from a Tim Hortons Field private suite as another crease miscue cost his team yet more points in the standings.
Vinnie Hinostroza's second goal of the game from a sharp angle was the difference Sunday in the Buffalo Sabres' 5-2 victory over Toronto in the Heritage Classic outdoor showcase.
With the score tied 2-2 in the third period, under-fire Leafs netminder Petr Mrazek failed to seal his post on the centre's shot from the corner that snuck between his arm and near post for his 10th goal of the season.
“I knew he was going to shoot it,” Mrazek said following a 33-save showing. “I was too high.”
Despite watching another howler go in against his club, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to blame his goaltending on a windy afternoon and early evening after pulling Mrazek in Thursday's 5-4 overtime lose to the Arizona Coyotes.
“I thought Petr was good,” he said. “It's not an easy environment to play in, especially for a goaltender.
“He looked solid all things considered.”
Peyton Krebs buried two goals of his own for Buffalo (20-32-8), which got 34 stops from Craig Anderson. Tage Thompson had the empty netter to go along with an assist, while Hinostroza set up Krebs' opener for a three-point performance.
Auston Matthews added to his NHL goal lead with his 45th of the season, while Ondrej Kase also scored for Toronto (37-17-5).
After Hinostroza put the Sabres in front for the first time, Krebs made it 4-2 with 6:11 left with his sixth that trickled through Mrazek after the Leafs goaltender dislodged the net on a strange play that stood up after video review.
“I don't know what the rule is,” Mrazek said. “I thought the post was out before the pass to the middle.”
Thompson added a short-handed empty netter for his 24th with 2:25 left in regulation as the Sabres - 33 points back of the Leafs in the standings at the start of play - downed Toronto for the second time in 12 days.
Fans in attendance at the home of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, roughly 70 kilometres from Toronto and 100 kilometres from Buffalo, bundled up on a day where the temperature felt like minus-7 C when factoring in the wind chill for the 4 p.m. local time puck drop.
“It was obviously an adaptation to the elements,” said Matthews, who had a cross-checking altercation with Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third. That cross-check earned Matthews a hearing with NHL player safety Monday.
Crews had to clear snow off the ice a couple of times prior to warm-ups at the first NHL regular-season game in Steeltown since March 1994, but the flurries mostly subsided once the action got underway in front of a sellout crowd of 26,119.
The Leafs sported dark blue jerseys that pay homage to the Toronto Arenas - one of the franchise's previous iterations that played from 1917 to 1919 - while the Sabres wore cream-coloured threads.
Toronto, which was booed off the ice at home March 2 following a 5-1 loss Buffalo, entered having surrendered four goals or more in nine of its last 11 games.
The Leafs have now lost to the Sabres (twice), Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens in recent weeks - clubs well below them in the standings - as they try to secure top spot in the Atlantic Division and avoid the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.
“I don't think that there's ever a night off,” Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly said. “Teams come out and play us hard. It's on us to respond. I don't think it's an issue for us long term, but as of right now it's been tough sledding.”
“It's something that we haven't been happy with,” Keefe added. “We're going to get more than enough opportunity to play against teams that are not to the bottom half of the league.”
Kase opened the scoring 40 seconds into the middle period when he shovelled a William Nylander rebound past Anderson for his 12th of the campaign.
Buffalo responded just 41 seconds later when Hinostroza stripped Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren and fed Krebs for his fifth.
“Vinnie's an awesome guy,” Krebs said of his teammate. “Every night he, brings it. It's nice to see him get rewarded for that today, for sure. Good patience there, good play. All I had to do was hit the net. He was great for us tonight. It's exciting.”
The Leafs retook the lead at 2:57 when Matthews fired his 45th on a shot that dribbled through Anderson to get within two of the star centre's career-high of 47 goals as “M-V-P” chants rang around Tim Hortons Field.
But the Sabres got back on even terms once again at 10:53 when Hinostroza's pass struck Toronto defenceman T.J. Brodie in front and went in for his ninth.
Coming off an ugly performance where he allowed four goals on 12 shots before being pulled in Thursday's loss to Arizona, Mrazek made a terrific glove save on Casey Mittelstadt early in the third before failing to stop Hinostroza's winner.
“It doesn't feel good when you lose the game,” Mrazek said. “When you win you always find more positive than negatives.”
Outdoors in the elements, it was once again more of the latter for Toronto.
Notes: Mrazek got the start ahead of rookie Erik Kallgren with No. 1 goaltender Jack Campbell nursing a rib injury. ... Anderson, who picked up his 300th career victory Thursday, won both his previous outdoor starts in 2014 and 2017 with the Ottawa Senators, while Mrazek was victorious in his only other action in the elements with the Detroit Red Wings in 2016. ... Brodie picked up an assist on Toronto's second goal for the 300th point of his career. ... Canada's Olympic women's hockey team, which won gold at last month's Beijing Games, was honoured before the game. ... Ukrainian defenceman Artur Cholach of the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff alongside Wayne Gretzky.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.
Drugs, the dark web and distributing safe supply in hopes of saving lives
A group called the Drug User Liberation Front says it is buying and testing illicit drugs to provide to certain drug users in order to prevent deaths associated with toxic drug use.
Tom Brady returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season
Tom Brady says he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, just six weeks after he retired.
Ukraine denies Russia's claim that 180 foreign nationals died in latest strike
Russia claims to have killed 180 foreign fighters who were training at the Yavoriv base in Ukraine when they struck the area with a barrage of cruise missiles Sunday, but the Ukrainian military says no foreign nationals died in the attack, which killed 35 people.
Canada's defence minister says Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand stepped up the federal government's condemnation of Russia on Sunday, accusing the country of 'unforgiveable' aggression and war crimes in Ukraine following a recent attack that killed 35 people.
Close neighbour to Russia, Finland is considering joining NATO
Finland has been neutral for decades, but growing talk of joining NATO has angered the neighbouring country of Russia, which has promised 'political and military consequences.'
Russia and Ukraine give brightest assessment yet of progress in talks on war
Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet on Sunday of progress in their talks on the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within days.
Gushue's Wild Card One team beats Alberta's Kevin Koe to win the Brier
Brad Gushue's Wild Card One team defeated Alberta's Kevin Koe 9-8 to win the Tim Hortons Brier.
Canadians campaign to stop condo development at D-Day landing site
A group of Canadians is petitioning the federal government to stop a proposed condo development on Juno Beach in France, where hundreds of Canadians died during the D-Day landings of the Second World War.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area students among Ont. Hwy 401 crash victims
Montreal-area students were among those killed in the Saturday Highway 401 crash near Quinte West, Ont. according to local police.
-
'I just miss my mom': Missing woman’s daughter pleads for more mental health awareness
The daughter of Neena Chumber Rani says the severity of her condition wasn't fully understood, and wonders if things could have turned out differently had she known.
-
‘Tears of joy’ as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct the girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
London
-
Southwestern Ontario area Paralympians bringing home medals
Canada may have lost 5-0 to their rival Americans in the 2022 Paralympic Sledge Hockey final, but area Paralympians are bringing home some hardware
-
COVID restrictions remain at some businesses and sectors
It wasn’t an easy decision, but the owners of Fig Studio Kitchen in Ripley have decided to keep asking their patrons for vaccine passports, until the end of March
-
Jerry Dias announces retirement as Unifor's national president
Unifor National President, Jerry Dias has retired his position, Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Downtown Kitchener
A portion of Charles Street in Kitchener has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
-
'Difficult to get good visibility': Search for missing girl in Mitchell hits one week mark
Members of the West Perth Fire Department combined their efforts with members of Perth East and North Perth on Sunday to search for a 10-year-old girl last seen at Whirl Creek in Mitchell a week ago.
-
Mask mandates, wedding ring found, Arkells help out: Top stories of the week
The decision to terminate mask mandates, a wedding ring found in Elora, and Waterloo Region getting ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees round out the top stories of the week.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay hosts regional ringette championship
North Bay has played host to hundreds of ringette players, coaches, fans, and officials for an end of the season regional championship
-
Cochrane artist supports Kidney Foundation by selling unique creations
One in 10 Canadians have kidney disease and a Cochrane artist is selling unique creations to help the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
-
Uptick in people wanting to volunteer
Volunteer Sudbury is a non profit organization that matches people willing to give of their time with organizations that need help
Ottawa
-
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
-
Debate over mask mandate in schools continues ahead of OCDSB special meeting Monday
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees meet Monday to discuss mask mandates following a provincial direction to end mandatory mask use in schools as of March 21.
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
Windsor
-
Jerry Dias announces retirement as Unifor's national president
Unifor National President, Jerry Dias has retired his position, Sunday.
-
Windsorites look back at two years of COVID-19 pandemic
For two years, the world has been in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
Barrie
-
For first time, new female firefighters outnumber men in Clearview
A group of women are making history in Clearview township.
-
Pandemic changes forcing Barrie church to adapt fundraising initiatives
After a challenging period due to COVID-19, a Barrie-based church is looking at new ways to bring in lost revenue.
-
Business supporting Stayner athlete heading to national competition
A young Stayner athlete with dreams of one day reaching the Paralympics is getting a boost of support from a local business ahead of an upcoming national championship.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Missing fisherman found following search off the coast of Canso, N.S.
A missing fisherman has been found following a search and rescue mission that took place off the coast of Canso, N.S., Sunday.
-
End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday
New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.
Calgary
-
Freedom protest disturbing more than just the peace, Calgary mayor says
Frustration has now spilled over into city council, where Mayor Jyoti Gondek and several councillors are calling out the Calgary Police Service for a lack of action on ongoing protests in the city's Beltline neighbourhood.
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
-
Gushue's Wild Card One team beats Alberta's Kevin Koe to win the Brier
Brad Gushue's Wild Card One team defeated Alberta's Kevin Koe 9-8 to win the Tim Hortons Brier.
Winnipeg
-
'We only have a couple of dates left': Loosened restrictions spark wedding boom in Manitoba
Capacity limits, face masks and early last calls -- the pandemic forced many brides and grooms to postpone their vows, but now, the hard-hit wedding industry is catching a break with the loosening of health restrictions.
-
What changes are coming to Manitoba's public health orders this week?
The Manitoba government is making big changes to public health orders this coming week.
-
The Winnipeg ice cream shop selling sweet treats to help Ukraine
One Winnipeg ice cream and dessert shop is selling sweet treats to help give back to Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Canadian families take 'discriminatory' citizenship law to court
Patrick Chandler is Canadian, but he can't pass his citizenship on to his children.
-
B.C. Ukrainian community and supporters rally in Vancouver as invasion enters 18th day
It will soon be three weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. For members of the Ukrainian community in B.C., it means three weeks of fear, concern and heartbreak.
-
Vancouver attractions, airport, see significant uptick in traffic over first weekend of spring break
It was an encouraging first weekend of spring break for Vancouver attractions, after the COVID-19 pandemic put a significant damper on spring break during the previous two years.
Edmonton
-
ASIRT investigating fatal EPS confrontation during arrest attempt
One person is dead after a police confrontation during an arrest attempt, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Ukrainian community leaders 'disturbed' by 'violent attack' at Edmonton Oilers game
Leaders of the Ukrainian community in Edmonton are calling on police to treat a "violent attack" on members after an Oilers game last week as a hate crime.
-
Three-vehicle accident shutters Anthony Henday Drive westbound
Anthony Henday Drive westbound lanes from Rabbit Hill Road to Terwillegar Drive were closed Sunday evening after a major crash sent one person to hospital.