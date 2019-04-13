

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Kingston will be closed until at least noon after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning.

Fronteanc OPP says they were called to Highway 401, about 1 kilometre east of Highway 15 at 3:50 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene.

The victim’s name will be released at a later date.

Westbound 401 traffic was diverted off the highway at Joyceville Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.