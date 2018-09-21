

Rachael D'Amore and Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Strong, blustering winds have led to scattered power outages across the City of Toronto, affecting more than 4,000 customers according to Toronto Hydro.

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement ahead of possible volatile weather, including high winds that could gust up to 70 and 80 km/h.

Environment Canada warned that damage to buildings was possible during the storm.

The winds are part of a cold front that will usher in thunderstorms and potentially heavy downpours.

Some part of the province, including Uxbridge, Orillia, Beaverton and Northern Durham Region, are already under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada also issued a tornado warning for southeastern Ontario, including areas such as Peterborough, Brockville, Lakefield, Stirling and Tweed. The weather agency warned that this was a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” the warning reads. “If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Scattered power outages

Dave Philips, the senior climatologist with Environment Canada, warned Torontonians to prepare for a “nasty bout” of weather that has the capacity to cause widespread power outages.

“(Look at) anything not nailed down. Lawn furniture is still out there, maybe take time to get that indoors and prevent it from blowing over,” he said. “This is a nasty bout and there is a lot of energy in this system. It is already unfolding as it is supposed to and by rush-hour tonight we will see it full thrust.”

As of 4:30 p.m., Toronto Hydro said that more than 4,300 customers were without power. No estimated time of repair was provided.

High winds blamed for highway rollover

The crash happened near Dixie Road within the lunchtime hour.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Kerry Schmidt said a truck hauling a trailer swerved to avoid construction cones that had blown onto the highway, causing it to lose control and rollover, striking passing vehicle in the process.

One person was taken to hospital from the scene with minor injuries.

While the highway has since reopened, Schmidt advised motorists of traffic congestion in the area.

He reminded drivers that they’re not immune to the wild weather.

“We got gusty winds right, I think they’re around 50 or 60 kilometres an hour from the west,” he said during a Periscope video.

“If you driving a vehicle, especially a big vehicle that’s light, it’s going to catch a lot of that wind and it’s pretty easy opportunity to lose control and become harmonic and start oscillating. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Public transportation has also been impacted by the high winds. Spokesperson Brad Ross said that subway trains in open areas are operating at a speed of 30 kilometres an hour as a precaution in case of falling debris on the tracks.

Most customers should experience delays of up to 15 minutes on their afternoon commute.

Hot and humid temperatures, however, will help see out the last day of summer.

The daytime high for Friday is expected to reach 29 C, feeling more like 37 with the humidity.

But it doesn’t last long, as conditions cool down dramatically overnight, sitting around 8 C.

The cooler temperatures stretch through the weekend with highs of 16 C and 17 C for Saturday and Sunday respectively.