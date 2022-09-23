Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom

An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.

Hamilton resident Emily Hasler told CTV News Toronto her sister found the camera around 11 a.m. on Sept. 22 at a Tim Hortons, located at 30 Queenston Road, when she was with her young child.

“After my niece finished going to the bathroom, my sister-in-law was cleaning her up and noticed that there was a camera hidden in the corner,” she said.

A phone had allegedly been placed in a pile of garbage, with a slight opening around the camera. She said the phone was attached to a battery pack, which could have allowed the camera to operate for a longer period of time.

Photos posted to Facebook show the phone was placed in an empty Tim Hortons cup, with what appears to be tissue paper on top.

Hasler said the restaurant manager was informed and that a security camera showed what appeared to be a male entering the bathroom with the device.

“The men's bathroom was closed for plumbing issues,” Hasler said. “I guess they were having the men use the women's bathroom, which I guess would be the time when the guy got in there unnoticed.”

A phone with a camera is seen in a garbage pile at an east-end Hamilton Tim Horton's. (Emily Hasler)

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident and said when officers attended the scene, the cellphone was still recording.

The investigation is ongoing.

“It’s just like a violation,” Hasler said. “You just feel disgusting after that.”

“You don't know it wasn't streaming. Was it just recording? We don't know.”

Hasler said the east-end coffee shop is near an elementary school, and by the end of the day there are usually a lot of students inside buying treats and beverages.

The family is now issuing a warning to others to be mindful of their surroundings.

“I go to the bathroom all the time. I don't think, ‘Hey, should I look around for a camera?’ But the reality is that there are sick people out there.”