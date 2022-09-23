Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom

A phone with a camera is seen in a garbage pile at an east-end Hamilton Tim Horton's. (Emily Hasler) A phone with a camera is seen in a garbage pile at an east-end Hamilton Tim Horton's. (Emily Hasler)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton