Here's why Toronto is ranked one of the best cities in the world
Toronto is among the world’s top 25 cities, according to a recent ranking.
Resonance Consultancy recently published its World’s Best Cities list for 2024 and Toronto is the highest-ranking Canadian city to have made the cut.
The city placed 23rd this year, inching one spot higher than what it ranked in last year’s report. A handful of other Canadian cities cracked the list, with Vancouver placing 50th, Montreal in 60th, Ottawa in 90th and Calgary in 93rd.
Those behind the list evaluated hundreds of cities worldwide to determine the top 100 global cities, looking at a combination of statistics, qualitative evaluations, and local recommendations from social media. From there, it evaluated a city’s livability, lovability and prosperity (judging by a variety of factors from walk score, higher education, attraction, poverty rate, among many more) to determine its overall “place power score.”
According to the global consultancy firm, Toronto’s economic growth “fueled by immigration and global investment” is putting the city on the road towards great things.
The city was recognized for its rapidly growing population, its swath of construction “optimizing and streamlining an emergent global destination city” and its green space, including its recent addition of Love Park near Toronto's waterfront at York Street and Queens Quay West.
Executive Vice President of Destination Toronto, Andrew Weir, told CTV News Toronto that even though the city ranked higher on the list this year, it’s crucial to look at the big picture and look at the other cities it is compared to.
“See the affirmation of Toronto at that level of alpha-global city and say that based on the company that we keep,” Weir said. “It’s the cities that are at that high global level of competitiveness from a business [and] cultural standpoint, and their relative importance within their region or continent.”
Weir pointed to London, Paris, New York, and Tokyo, as some of those cities, as they have been considered “alpha cities” for centuries.
“I think what’s important to look at is how Toronto has grown into this elite group over the last generation and then with the right kinds of continued work where could we be a generation from now,” Weir said.
What sets Toronto apart from the rest, according to Weir, is its diversity.
“What’s relevant in a place like Toronto is the level of inclusion – and it’s not perfect, the job is not done – but there’s a lot that we’ve gotten right here that a lot of other cities are looking to emulate,” Weir said.
“So, you ask what our appeal is, part of it is the fact that we have people from all over the world, but more importantly is what it means that we have people from all over the world, the fact that you taste that in the food, that you see it on the stages, and you hear it in the music, and you see it in the neighbourhoods and communities, and you see it in business when you conduct a business meeting, and you know, many – our organization, so many organizations are made up people from all over that bring very different perspectives.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves dozens dead in fighting, retaliation
Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country. Israel said it was now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'
LIVE Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. Israel says at least 40 people have died.
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Governor General's office spent more than $117K on dry cleaning between 2018 and 2023
The Governor General's office spent more than $117,000 on dry cleaning between Jan. 2018 and May 2023, which works out to over $1,800 a month.
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
Montreal
-
After massive brawl and an assault on a teacher, Quebec education minister pressured to address violence in schools
After a string of violent incidents at Quebec schools this week, including a massive brawl involving more than 100 students on Montreal's South Shore, the province's education minister said he is 'concerned' by what he sees in school settings.
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Heavy rain in Quebec is already causing accumulations of water
Parts of Quebec and the Maritimes are under a rain warning for the Thanksgiving long weekend, with several areas expecting up to 100 millimetres of rain.
-
Montreal business shot at for second time
Shots were fired at a business in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough of Montreal on Friday night. The same business was targetted in May by an arson attack.
London
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
-
Cool conditions expected for Thanksgiving long-weekend
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with showers expected throughout the day and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The temperature will stay steady near 10C.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Kitchener
-
After a shocking court case, here's how Lucas Shortreed's family wants to remember him
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Another person charged in Kitchener teen’s murder
Waterloo regional police have charged a second person with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.
-
OPP investigate after serious two-vehicle crash on Fife Road
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County closed an intersection on Friday night after a two-vehicle crash sent one person to hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father
The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
Ottawa
-
Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa Valley
As college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
-
Thanksgiving food drive comes as demand is up and donations are down
The Ottawa Food Bank is appealing for help this Thanksgiving, with food donations down 30 per cent. Grocery stores across the city will participate in the Thanks for Giving Food Drive, where volunteers will be encouraging shoppers to give what they can.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
Windsor
-
Refugee claimants transferred to Windsor amid Toronto shelter crisis
Officials in Windsor say the city is more than capable of accommodating approximately 50 refugee claimants who have been transferred to the city from Toronto.
-
Questions raised over future of Windsor’s Safepoint site amid provincial review
Windsor’s downtown Consumption and Treatment Site (CTS), Safepoint, has been open since the spring but questions are looming after the province announced it is pausing the approvals of new sites while it reviews a fatal shooting outside a CTS site in Toronto.
-
Rainy conditions expected for Thanksgiving long-weekend
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with showers expected throughout the day and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 14C.
Barrie
-
Convicted drug dealer faces sentencing in fatal fentanyl overdose of Wasaga Beach man
A sentencing hearing for an Orillia man convicted of manslaughter for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl that killed a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man in 2020 got underway on Friday.
-
99-year-old man dies after tractor rolls on him
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes are investigating the death of a 99-year-old man on a private property north of Downeyville.
-
Ministry of Labour investigating possible electrocution at Orillia's Kubota plant
Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after reports of a possible electrocution.
Atlantic
-
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
-
Nova Scotia medical examiner says too early to decide on probe into July flood deaths
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner says he "could" consider asking the Justice Minister to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of four people in flash flooding that hit the province in July.
-
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves dozens dead in fighting, retaliation
Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country. Israel said it was now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Phil Di Giuseppe leads Canucks past Flames 3-1 in pre-season play
Pre-season games don’t count. But for an NHL journeyman like Phil Di Giuseppe, every point he scores helps his chances of being on the opening-night roster when the Vancouver Canucks kick off the regular season against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
'Minimum attire' rule from Hockey Canada drawing mixed reaction
There’s a new dress code coming to hockey rinks across Manitoba this season.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
-
New COVID vaccines have arrived in Manitoba
The newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issues
A little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggies
A farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
Edmonton
-
Evander Kane's two-point game leads Oilers past Kraken 3-1 in pre-season play
Jack Campbell has laid his claim to be the starting goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers once again.
-
McManis interception return TD leads Argos past Elks 35-12, extinguishing Edmonton playoff hopes
Another home game, another important pick-six for Wynton McManis.
-
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.