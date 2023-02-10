Here's what John Tory said in his resignation speech

John Tory is stepping down as Toronto's mayor after engaging in a relationship with an employee during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, I developed a relationship with an employee in my office in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man,” Tory said during the news conference held abruptly Friday night.

“The relationship ended by mutual consent earlier this year. During the course of our relationship some time ago, the employee decided to pursue employment outside City Hall and secured a job elsewhere.”

Details of Tory’s relationship with his unnamed employee emerged in a Toronto Star report.The identity of that staffer has yet to be confirmed.

“I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part. It came at a time when Barb, my wife of 40-plus years, and I were injuring many lengthy periods apart, while I carried out my responsibilities during the pandemic,” Tory continued.

“As a result, I’ve decided that I will step down and disappear, so that I can take the time to reflect on my mistakes, and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family.”

Tory says he will be working with the city manager, city clerk, and the deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie, in the coming days to ensure “an orderly transition.”

“While I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love, in a city that I love even more, I believe in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important relationships as well,” Tory said, adding that it's best for him to leave his position to not “tarnish” his role as mayor as the controversy carries out.

“I'm deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions, including my staff, my colleagues on City Council and the public service to whom I have such respect,” Tory continued.

“Most of all, I apologize to my wife Barb, and to my family, who I’ve looked down on more than anyone else.”

Tory hopes his privacy, along with the privacy of all those he has impacted through his actions, “can be respected.”

The former Toronto mayor says he has already asked the Integrity Commissioner to review his relationship.

To cap off his statement, Tory thanked Torontonians for “trusting” him as mayor since 2014.

“It has been the job of a lifetime, and while I’ve let them down and my family down, in this instance, I’ve nonetheless been deeply honoured by the opportunity to serve the people of this wonderful city,” he said.

“I believe that I did some good for the city, that I did make a positive difference for the city that I truly love, particularly during the pandemic.”

Tory did not say when his last day in office would be, and did not take any questions Friday night.