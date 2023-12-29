Here's how you can get around in Toronto on New Year's Eve

The Toronto Transit Commission and Metrolinx are working to ensure that everyone gets home safely this New Year’s Eve.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, free all-night service will be offered on the TTC and GO from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

On New Year’s Eve, the TTC will be running on a Sunday service schedule with late evening bus, streetcar, and subway service until 3 a.m., followed by the Blue Night Network operating until regular service begins at 8 a.m. on Monday.

On Line 1 (Yonge-University), the last southbound train from Finch Station towards Union Station will depart at 2 a.m., and from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station at 1:50 a.m.

The final train from Union Station will leave at 2:31 a.m. and head northbound towards Finch Station, and at 2:27 a.m. towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station.

On Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth), the last westbound trains will depart from Bloor-Yonge at 2:39 a.m. and from Kennedy at 2:18 a.m.

The final eastbound train will leave from Kipling Station at 2:15 a.m. and from Bloor-Yonge Station at 2:40 a.m.

On Line 4 (Sheppard), the last eastbound train will depart from Sheppard-Yonge Station at 2:57 a.m., while the final westbound one will leave from Don Mills Station at 3:09 a.m.

On Sunday evening, the TTC will also be enhancing subway service on Line 1 and 2 as well as running more streetcars on the 501 Queen, 504 King, 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina routes to accommodate the influx of people expected to attend the City of Toronto’s New Year’s Eve festivities along the waterfront.

Additional buses will also be brought in at the conclusion of the fireworks display.

To get to the New Year’s Eve celebration, customers should take Line 1 to Union Station and connect to the 509 Harbourfront or 510 Spadina streetcars. They can also connect to the 510 Spadina at Spadina Station, or the 511 Bathurst at Bathurst Station.

Transit users should note that the 19 Bay and 72 Pape bus routes will also be diverting to accommodate the fireworks display.

For the most up-to-date information, follow @TTCNotices on X or sign up for eAlerts.

FREE GO TRANSIT AND UP EXPRESS

For the first time ever, GO Transit will be running GO Train service throughout the night and into the morning of New Year’s Day – and all for free!

On Dec. 31, the transit agency will be operating its usual train service as well as extra late evening trips into Union Station.

The Lakeshore East and West GO Lines trains will depart regularly from Union Station from 12:30 until 7:30 a.m.

On the Kitchener Line, trains will depart Union Station regularly from 12:35 until 5:35 a.m.

The Milton Line will have two additional trips heading westbound to Milton GO at 1:25 and 3:55 a.m.

On the Barrie and Stouffville lines, there will be three special trains each. The ones in Barrie will depart between 12:55 and 4:10 a.m., while those in Stouffville will leave between 12:40 and 4:25 a.m.

The Richmond Hill Line will also have one special train heading northbound at 1:10 a.m.

Extra GO Bus service is also planned for New Year’s Eve.

People can also ride the UP Express for free after 7 p.m. The last train will depart Union Station at 11 p.m. and at 11:27 p.m. from Pearson Airport.

Metrolinx is asking customers to continue tapping on and off their train or bus, but they will not be charged.