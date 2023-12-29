Here's how you can get around in Toronto on New Year's Eve
The Toronto Transit Commission and Metrolinx are working to ensure that everyone gets home safely this New Year’s Eve.
On Sunday, Dec. 31, free all-night service will be offered on the TTC and GO from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
On New Year’s Eve, the TTC will be running on a Sunday service schedule with late evening bus, streetcar, and subway service until 3 a.m., followed by the Blue Night Network operating until regular service begins at 8 a.m. on Monday.
On Line 1 (Yonge-University), the last southbound train from Finch Station towards Union Station will depart at 2 a.m., and from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station at 1:50 a.m.
The final train from Union Station will leave at 2:31 a.m. and head northbound towards Finch Station, and at 2:27 a.m. towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station.
On Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth), the last westbound trains will depart from Bloor-Yonge at 2:39 a.m. and from Kennedy at 2:18 a.m.
The final eastbound train will leave from Kipling Station at 2:15 a.m. and from Bloor-Yonge Station at 2:40 a.m.
On Line 4 (Sheppard), the last eastbound train will depart from Sheppard-Yonge Station at 2:57 a.m., while the final westbound one will leave from Don Mills Station at 3:09 a.m.
On Sunday evening, the TTC will also be enhancing subway service on Line 1 and 2 as well as running more streetcars on the 501 Queen, 504 King, 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina routes to accommodate the influx of people expected to attend the City of Toronto’s New Year’s Eve festivities along the waterfront.
Additional buses will also be brought in at the conclusion of the fireworks display.
To get to the New Year’s Eve celebration, customers should take Line 1 to Union Station and connect to the 509 Harbourfront or 510 Spadina streetcars. They can also connect to the 510 Spadina at Spadina Station, or the 511 Bathurst at Bathurst Station.
Transit users should note that the 19 Bay and 72 Pape bus routes will also be diverting to accommodate the fireworks display.
For the most up-to-date information, follow @TTCNotices on X or sign up for eAlerts.
FREE GO TRANSIT AND UP EXPRESS
For the first time ever, GO Transit will be running GO Train service throughout the night and into the morning of New Year’s Day – and all for free!
On Dec. 31, the transit agency will be operating its usual train service as well as extra late evening trips into Union Station.
The Lakeshore East and West GO Lines trains will depart regularly from Union Station from 12:30 until 7:30 a.m.
On the Kitchener Line, trains will depart Union Station regularly from 12:35 until 5:35 a.m.
The Milton Line will have two additional trips heading westbound to Milton GO at 1:25 and 3:55 a.m.
On the Barrie and Stouffville lines, there will be three special trains each. The ones in Barrie will depart between 12:55 and 4:10 a.m., while those in Stouffville will leave between 12:40 and 4:25 a.m.
The Richmond Hill Line will also have one special train heading northbound at 1:10 a.m.
Extra GO Bus service is also planned for New Year’s Eve.
People can also ride the UP Express for free after 7 p.m. The last train will depart Union Station at 11 p.m. and at 11:27 p.m. from Pearson Airport.
Metrolinx is asking customers to continue tapping on and off their train or bus, but they will not be charged.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pocketbook concerns and even conflict abroad weigh on New Year's Eve spending plans
With Christmas and Boxing Day in the rear-view mirror, consumers have one event left to take stock of how much they're willing to spend: New Year's Eve.
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
BREAKING B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use warning of 'irreparable harm'
The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Dolly Parton sings 'I will always love you' to dying fan whose wish was to meet her
After LeGrand Gold was diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer, the Utah man put together a list of things he hoped to do in the time he had left. Meeting Dolly Parton was number 7.
OBITUARY Former Quebec Nordique forward Reggie Savage dies of cancer at 53
NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53.
Rates of long COVID significantly lower among children compared to adults: Canadian study
A new study led by Canadian researchers has found that the rates of long COVID among children are substantially lower compared to adults.
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Montreal
-
Once Canada's most popular premier, Quebec's Legault trails in polls after bad year
For more than four years, Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec enjoyed a political honeymoon that lasted through the COVID-19 pandemic and helped the party get re-elected in 2022 with 90 of the province's 125 ridings. But after a year marked by a series of self-inflicted wounds, the CAQ, which came to power for the first time in 2018, is sinking in the polls.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY Former Quebec Nordique forward Reggie Savage dies of cancer at 53
NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53.
London
-
Woman dies in fire in Lambton County
Lambton County OPP and the Lambton Crime Unit are investigating a fatal house fire that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman.
-
Partially collapsed building in St. Thomas is still standing - for now
For the time being, a partially collapsed apartment block in St Thomas remains intact
-
Nuclear waste decision looms for South Bruce in 2024
By this time next year, Canada should know where it’s most radioactive nuclear waste will be permanently stored.
Kitchener
-
Serious crash closes road between Fergus and Guelph
A section of Highway 6 around halfway between Fergus and Guelph has been shut down after a serious crash.
-
Another hit and run involving pedestrian in Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Ottawa Street and David Bergey Drive.
-
Woman sexually assaulted on public transit in Waterloo: Police
A 35-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after an incident on a bus Thursday evening in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Sudbury Five scores the first win in a new basket ball league
Thousands of fans packed Sudbury Community Arena for the Sudbury Five’s season-opening win over the London Lightning.
-
Here are the top 5 items passengers forgot at Toronto Pearson Airport in 2023
More than 27,000 items were lost by passengers and found at Toronto Pearson Airport in 2023, with laptops topping the list, according to the travel hub.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
Ottawa Police seeking suspect who robbed, assaulted employee at Rideau Street business
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and assaulted an employee on Rideau Street earlier this month.
-
Two teens dead after group falls through ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say two teens have died after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
Windsor
-
Two suspects wanted for retail thefts on Walker Road
Windsor police are looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.
-
Oil spill investigated in Little River
The source of an oil spill in east Windsor is under investigation.
-
Crime Stoppers 2023 stats: increase in tips and arrests
Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers is looking back on another successful year, with an increase in tips and arrests.
Barrie
-
Fire destroys Midhurst workshop
Springwater firefighters worked to contain the structure fire after receiving a call shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Shotgun lost between Barrie and Essa returned to owner: OPP
Provincial police say a firearm that went missing from a pickup truck earlier this month has been found and returned to its owner.
-
Woman, 29, charged with impaired driving after crashing onto restaurant property in Midland
A vehicle collision onto the front lawn of a recently opened restaurant in Midland resulted in charges for the driver.
Atlantic
-
Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary
New Brunswick's francophone health agency is asking residents to avoid two of its emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary because of capacity issues.
-
Weather warnings continue Friday in the Maritimes
Several weather warnings are in effect in the Maritimes Friday morning as freezing rain, rain and snow moves through the region.
-
New Brunswick was ‘very close’ to 2023 election: Premier Higgs
Premier Blaine Higgs reflects on the issues facing New Brunswick in 2023.
Calgary
-
Power knocked out to several Calgary homes during police incident
Calgary police say one person is in custody following a break-and-enter in the northeast where the suspect's vehicle crashed into an electrical box, knocking out power to a number of homes.
-
Here's how you can celebrate New Year's Eve 2024 throughout the entire day
Midnight isn't the only time to celebrate the new year in Calgary, there are events aimed at ringing in 2024 throughout the day on Dec. 31.
-
Hitmen fall short in Prince George, falling 3-2 to Cougars on opening of B.C. road trip
The Calgary Hitmen came up short on the opening night of their B.C. road trip Thursday night, dropping a 3-2 game to the Prince George Cougars.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police will give an update on an incident on Furby Street that saw a large police response on Thursday.
-
Manitoba premier says he follows security precautions on social media app
As Manitoba's first premier from the millennial generation, Wab Kinew is familiar with, and a big believer in, the reach of social media.
-
Man arrested, charged for bank robberies in Steinbach, Grunthal: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP charged a suspect in a pair of bank robberies in Grunthal and Steinbach this week.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use warning of 'irreparable harm'
The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.
-
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
-
B.C. woman defrauded of $80K in crypto scam, RCMP say
Mounties are warning the public after a woman in B.C.'s Interior lost tens of thousands of dollars after falling victim to a crypto scam.
Edmonton
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Mayor Sohi rides the Valley Line rails to recap the biggest Edmonton stories of 2023
Much like in the streets, neighbourhoods and transit centres governed by its council, it's been a year of highs and lows at Edmonton city hall.
-
2 homes destroyed in suspected arson Friday morning: EPS
Fires broke out in two homes under construction in southwest Edmonton early Friday morning.