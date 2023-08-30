Here's how to get the best view of the rare blue supermoon in Ontario tonight
Stargazers in Ontario could be for a treat tonight: a rare blue supermoon.
On Wednesday night, the second full moon of the month – otherwise known as a blue moon – will illuminate the sky. It will also be the closest full moon of the year – just over 350,000 km away from the earth, qualifying it as a ‘super’ moon and appearing both brighter and larger to the human eye.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to The Weather Network, the combination of the blue and super moon is one we haven't seen one in 27 years, and won't see for another 92, until 2115.
Skies in the Toronto area are forecast to clear up around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, setting the stage for ideal viewing conditions.
A photo of the moon taken in Toronto, Ont. on Aug. 29. (Paige Thompson, @bypaigethompson/Instagram)
HOW TO SEE THE SUPER BLUE MOON IN ONTARIO
Astrophotographer Trevor Jones, of St. Catharine's, Ont., says that, for ideal stargazing conditions, you’ll need to eliminate as much light as possible.
Jones has been photographing the night sky for nearly a decade, and has captured thousands of shots of southern Ontario's rare Aurora Borealis display.
“The biggest thing you need is clear skies,” Jones said.
“You'll see much more if you're able to get away from the city lights and get somewhere a little darker,” he said.
Jones also recommends giving your eyes some time to adjust to the darkness to best view the nightsky and to spot celestial sights beyond the moon.
“If you go straight outside, your eyes aren't going to be ready to see anything, so let your eyes adapt to the darkness for 25 minutes or so,” he said.
Ontario's federal dark-sky preserves include Point Pelee National Park in Essex County, Fathom Five National Marine Park and Bruce Peninsula National Park near Tobermory, Ont.
Some spots recommended for stargazing, but without official dark-sky designation, include Binbrook Conservation Area in Niagara, Ont., Torrance Barrens in Gravenhurst, Ont., and Lennox and Addington Dark Sky Viewing Area in Napanee, Ont.
With files from The Associated Press.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
U.S. Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance
Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
Hurricane Idalia in photos: Watch 'catastrophic' storm surge batter Florida
Here's what the early destruction of the Florida coast from Hurricane Idalia looks like.
Here's what Hurricane Idalia looks like in 6 maps
As Hurricane Idalia batters Florida's west coast, scientists are tracking when and where the storm will move next. Here are the details showing the hurricane's path this morning.
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
Canadian Armed Forces doing away with mandatory duty to report policy
The Canadian Armed Forces will end its 'inflexible and inhuman' mandatory reporting policy this winter, its chief of professional conduct and culture said on Wednesday.
'The buck stops with me:' Ontario Housing Minister accepts blame after integrity commissioner finds that he broke ethics rules
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal to move statue of former Canadian Prime Minister John A. Macdonald
The City of Montreal announced Wednesday that it won't put back a downtown statue of Canada's first prime minister that was toppled and beheaded three years ago by protesters.
-
Quebec man who flipped bird to neighbour suing for 'malicious prosecution'
A Quebec man who was acquitted of harassing his next-door neighbour in a dispute over safety, is now suing the Montreal police (SPVM) and the Quebec Crown (DPCP), for what he calls 'malicious prosecution.' The case made headlines in Mach when the judge determined someone the middle finger is a 'God-given' right that belongs to all Canadians.
-
Quebec transport minister caught seatbelt-less on social media 5 times: report
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is apologizing after photos emerged of her not wearing her seatbelt while on the road.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital
According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.
-
London, Ont. Rona location to close this fall
Officials have confirmed to CTV News that the Blythwood Road location will permanently shut its doors on November 16.
-
A 'garden hose' to fight a forest fire: Advocates for London safer-supply drug program fire back at critics
Advocates of so-called ‘safer-supply’ drug programs are firing back. This comes after a national Conservative columnist published an op-ed calling out a pilot program in London, Ont. that provides safer drug options to patients who might otherwise use street-level opioids.
Kitchener
-
Antiques market near Waterloo, Ont. pulls Nazi uniform after outcry
An antiques market just outside Waterloo, Ont. has removed a Nazi uniform from its store after a Jewish human rights organization condemned the sale of the item.
-
Returning home: St. John’s Kitchen hopeful to find temporary home at St. John Church
It’s a homecoming of sorts for the St. John Kitchen.
-
Alleged impaired driver was going 100 km/h before he hit Waterloo LCBO: Police
Waterloo regional police have laid nine charges against an alleged impaired driver who crashed into an LCBO in Uptown Waterloo last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Grieving Sudbury parents need help to attend Regina trial of man accused of murdering their son
Grieving parents from Sudbury, Ont., say they are unable to receive support to attend the trial of the man accused of murdering their son in Regina, Sask., in 2021.
-
Northern Ont. pride communities caution against travel to the U.S.
At least two northern Ontario pride communities are warning 2SLGBTQ+ members against travel to certain areas of the United States.
-
Anglers stranded in northwest Ont. rescued by police
A successful day of fishing turned into a rescue mission after a group of anglers got stuck in a remote part of northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man facing charges after multiple assaults in Parliamentary Precinct
A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after several people were injured in a random attack in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, Ottawa police say.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leaders' criminal trial goes beyond mischief charges
The leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' are preparing to answer to criminal charges next week for their part in the massive demonstration that gridlocked Ottawa last year -- but the stakes go beyond the actions of two protest organizers.
-
'We were very happy': Ottawa couple wins $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
Keith and Debra Polachek say they have not made any major plans with their winnings after becoming Ottawa's newest millionaires.
Windsor
-
'I never expected this': Windsor says yes to Encore, wins $100,000
A Windsor retiree said he started shaking with excitement when he learned he was the lucky winner of $100,000.
-
19-year-old charged in connection to sexual assault of a minor
A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a minor.
-
'Very excited': Windsor post-secondary institutions gearing up for fall semester
It’s a busy week for post-secondary institutions in Windsor welcoming students for the fall semester.
Barrie
-
Modified car with no muffler stopped in Wasaga Beach with OPP ramping up enforcement
Provincial police are on the hunt for modified vehicles entering Wasaga Beach ahead of the long weekend in anticipation of a potential unsanctioned car rally.
-
Six-year-old boy takes first steps since being hit by car in Orillia
Six-year-old Wyatt Thompson is taking his first steps at SickKids Hospital nearly one week after police say he was struck by a car while waiting to cross a street in Orillia with his family.
-
Ontario investigators vow to solve Sonia Varaschin's 2010 murder
Ontario police vow never to stop searching for the person responsible for the death of Sonia Varaschin.
Atlantic
-
Black politicians in Atlantic Canada pledge to build trust in politics among racialized groups
A small group of Black politicians from Atlantic Canada promised Wednesday to do more to encourage racialized communities to overcome their distrust of the political system.
-
Weather warnings continue as heavy rain brings flash flooding to parts of Nova Scotia
There are reports of flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. CTV News Atlantic chief meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has details.
-
N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate
The RCMP is searching for multiple suspects accused of assaulting a person on a wharf in Nova Scotia’s Digby County earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
-
Why Alberta researchers are monitoring wastewater for opioids, lethal drugs
A Calgary researcher is flagging the importance of monitoring Alberta's wastewater for the presence of opioids and other lethal drugs, saying it could save lives.
-
Lethbridge council unanimously in favour of motion regarding zoning change to develop social housing facility
The City of Lethbridge moved a step closer to developing 30 new supportive housing units this week.
Winnipeg
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
'A sustainable project': Former Winnipeg church converted into apartments
A Winnipeg couple is breathing new life into an old St. Boniface church.
-
LRSD moving board meeting online after police were called at previous event
The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is moving its upcoming school trustee meeting online amid ongoing tensions from its last meeting that resulted in police being called and the meeting ending early.
Vancouver
-
Sigh of relief for West Kelowna as wildfire stayed in place overnight
West Kelowna residents were put on edge Tuesday as an evacuation alert was expanded and several firefighters arrived in the area in anticipation of potential increased wildfire behaviour brought on by strong winds.
-
Grizzly bear killed, dumped in Squamish River
A grizzly bear was killed and dumped in the Squamish River earlier this month, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.
-
Rockslide shuts down Okanagan highway, locals take hours-long detour
Okanagan residents who rely on Highway 97 near Summerland are now forced to take detours that are at least three hours long.
Edmonton
-
EPS officer charged with assault after man had nose broken during arrest: ASIRT
An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
-
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
-
Alberta premier condemns federal environment minister's emissions cap comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is blasting federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over comments he made about capping emissions.