Here's a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA

The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a potentially messy winter storm Tuesday, with snowfall amounts varying across the region.  Here's a list of school bus cancellations that have been announced.

 

Peel District School Board

Student Transportation of Peel Region (STOPR) says school bus transportation in Zone 3 is cancelled today.

 

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Buses in STOPR Zone 3 & buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict & RF Hall are cancelled today due to road & weather conditions. All schools are open.

 

Halton District (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District (HCDSB)

All Halton District (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District (HCDSB) schools are open but transportation services in Zone 3 are cancelled for the day.

 

Simcoe County

SCSTC says all vehicles in Simcoe County are cancelled today. Schools remain open for student learning.

 

Wellington-Dufferin

Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services says all School taxis and buses Cancelled in ALL Zones - Zone 1 (Guelph), Zone 2 (Centre Wellington), Zone 3 (North Wellington), and Zone 4 (Including RF Hall) today.

 

Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario

All busing and school transportation is cancelled today for all of the STSCO jurisdiction, including Peterborough, Northumberland, and Clarington areas. Schools will remain open but STSCO busing is cancelled for those KPR, PVNC and Mon. Jamot schools served by STSCO.

