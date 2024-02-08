Here are some of the changes coming to Ontario curriculum in fall 2024

The Doug Ford government has been making changes to the Ontario school curriculum throughout the last few years, with many of them going into effect this year.

Here’s some of what parents can expect in the fall:

Technology Education: High school students will be required to earn a Grade 9 or 10 Technological Education credit to graduate. The government has said these two hands-on courses will help students “explore and apply the engineering design process and fundamental technological concepts.”

This change comes a year after the government created a new Grade 10 digital technology class to teach students “computational thinking” and cybersecurity.

Business courses: The government will be launching two new experiential courses for Grade 9 and Grade 10 students. One is titled Building the Entrepreneurial Mindset,” and the other is “Launching and Leading a Business.” Officials say they want to give students “Real-life experience on starting and running a business.”

Geography de-streamed: Grade 9 Canadian Geography courses will no longer split between Academic and Applied classes. This was previously announced as part of the government’s efforts to completely de-stream Grade 9.

Grade 10 Career studies: The government previously announced that it would be revising the curriculum to include learning on mandatory mental health literacy.

Mental health modules were added to Grade 7 and Grade 8 Health and Physical Education curriculum in 2023.

Grade 9 English courses for French Language schools: This course will be re-aligned with the Grade 9 English course for English-language schools.

In 2025, the government will make additional changes to the curriculum, including revamping learning for kids in kindergarten and adding mandatory learning on Black history, the Holocaust and the Holodomor famine.

New math and language curriculums for students between Grades 1 and 9 went into affect this year.