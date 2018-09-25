

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A helicopter pilot has been pronounced dead after their aircraft crashed north of Buttonville Airport in Markham.

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle said that a search began for the small helicopter around 2:55 p.m. after it experienced “a technical difficulty” and lost contact with the airport. The helicopter was found near Warden Avenue and Aurora Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Nicolle said that it appears as though the helicopter made a hard landing and crashed into the area.

Investigators believe the pilot was the lone occupant of the helicopter.

Warden Avenue is closed between St. Johns Sideroad and Aurora Road.

More to come.