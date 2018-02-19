

The Canadian Press





The members of the embattled rock band Hedley say they have withdrawn from consideration for three awards at this year's Junos and plan to ``talk about how we have let some people down, and what we intend to do about it.''

Last week, the pop-rockers were dropped by their management team and blacklisted by scores of radio stations in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that had been circulated by anonymous social media users.

In a statement released today, the band says it won't be cancelling 23 shows it has booked through March 23 because "the easy thing to do would be to cancel the tour and hide.''

The statement adds the band intends ``to start making positive changes, starting right now.''

The former MuchMusic darlings _ fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison _ released a statement last Wednesday calling the allegations involving young fans ``unsubstantiated'' but acknowledged they ``engaged in a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock 'n' roll cliches.''

The two acts who were booked as openers for Hedley's current tour -- Neon Dreams and Shawn Hook -- both announced Friday that they were backing out of the rest of the shows.

Here is the full statement:

"In the coming days - and throughout this current tour - we intend to take responsibility, and talk about how we have let some people down, and what we intend to do about it.

That starts right now. As a band, we have decided to withdraw our name from consideration for any awards at the JUNOs. We do not wish to be a distraction at Canadian music's biggest night or to, in any way, take the focus away from the tremendous honour that is the JUNO awards.

We want to ensure that everyone understands our collective commitment to change, and to do better, is real. Saying a rock'n'roll lifestyle was to blame - or saying certain things happened because we were younger - isn't good enough. We owe it to our families, our crew, our friends - and most of all, our fans - to do and be better.

The easy thing to do would be to cancel the tour and hide. We don't intend to do that. We intend to start making positive changes, starting right now."