Heavy rains, potential thunderstorm to hit Toronto this evening: Environment Canada

Toronto residents could be in for a downpour this evening, according to Environment Canada who issued a special weather statement for the area Tuesday.

According to the agency, Toronto could see up to 30mm of rain by Wednesday morning, with risks of thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

The area could also see some wind coming in from the north, says Environment Canada, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.

Heavy rains can bring pooling, the agency says, and they advise motorists to allow for extra travel time due to the conditions.