TORONTO
Toronto

    • Heat alert remains in effect for Toronto, much of the province

    Share

    Sweltering conditions have returned to the city, which remains under a heat alert Monday.

    Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to climb to 29 C, feeling closer to 37 with the humidity.

    Much of the province is currently under a heat warning, with the national weather agency warning of a heat event that could result in deteriorating air quality.

    “The heat and humidity will also act as fuel for storms,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday morning, adding that there is a risk for midday and afternoon thunderstorms.

    “Tuesday will be another hot and humid day. But, we’ll receive more clouds and the risk for waves of strong storms.”

    Tuesday will reach a daytime high of 29 C, feeling like 36 when factoring in the humidity.

    A cooler air mass is expected to arrive on Tuesday, which will bring “fresher” conditions, Coulter said.

    “Tuesday may offer rounds of strong storms as a cold front plows through. The air in the wake of the cold front will be much more manageable and offer relief from the oppressive heat and humidity,” he added.

    “Bright, calm and beautiful for the end of the work week. At this point, the weekend is looking bright and warm.”

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    NEW

    NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling

    For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News