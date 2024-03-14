Health Minister says Ontario has procured 'additional' measles vaccines in case needed
Health Minister Sylvia Jones said Thursday that Ontario has boosted its supply of measles vaccines amid a concerning rise in the number of cases cropping up in the province.
"We do have sufficient supply, we've actually procured additional vaccines if needed," Jones told reporters at an unrelated announcement in Hamilton. "And again, I would ask, you know, have those conversations with your public health unit, with your local practitioner to make sure that your vaccinations for your children and your loved ones are up to date."
According to the latest figures, Ontario has already seen eight lab-confirmed cases of measles so far this year – already more than the seven which were recorded in all of 2023. Six of the cases were related to travel, but two occurred in kids who had not travelled at all and had no known link to a confirmed case.
The highly contagious illness can produce red rashes, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue. It can be dangerous or even fatal in some cases, according to the Mayo Clinic. Nearly all cases can be prevented through vaccination.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce spoke alongside Jones at the announcement. Asked whether he was concerned about school kids returning from travel over March break and potentially having picked up measles, Lecce said the Ministry Of Health is taking the lead on the file and the Ministry of Education is supporting their actions.
"Those are decisions ultimately by public health," Lecce said when asked whether enforcement of vaccination rules will be stepped up in schools. "They provide guidance to school boards and obviously the Ministry of Health is encouraging families to take action to prevent risks to their children or communities."
Jones said all local health units participate in a program where letters are sent out to families to remind them if their child needs to catch up on vaccinations.
"The chief medical officer of health in February issued a directive to all 34 public health units reminding them what we have said basically for the last two years, which is you need to focus and catch up on childhood vaccinations in particular," Jones said.
She said while there are eight cases so far in a population of roughly 15 million, it's "still concerning."
She added that provincial health officials are encouraging caregivers to double-check their kids' vaccination records to ensure that they are protected against the measles.
