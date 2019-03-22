Health minister announces 1,157 new long-term care beds across Ontario
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, greets patients at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare before making an announcement in Toronto on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 12:27PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 22, 2019 12:52PM EDT
MARKHAM, Ont. -- Ontario's health minister has announced new long-term care projects that will add 1,157 beds in facilities across the province.
The Progressive Conservative government has promised to add 15,000 long-term care beds over five years.
Friday's announcement brings the total of beds announced to 7,232.
But Christine Elliott says it will likely take one to two years for them to become available.
The 16 new long-term care projects announced Friday include 256 beds at the new Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care facility in Markham, 160 beds at Westmount Lodge in Orillia, and 132 beds at a Maple View Lodge expansion project in Athens, northwest of Brockville.
Elliott says new long-term care beds will ease pressures on hospitals so they can be ready for an aging population with complex care needs.