Health Canada issues warning for more than 30 unauthorized sex enhancement products

Health Canada is warning that more than 30 unauthorized sexual enhancement products being sold in the Greater Toronto Area may pose serious health risks.

The agency says the items may contain ingredients not listed on the label or may list ingredients that could be dangerous.

“This includes ingredients like prescription drugs, possibly at doses exceeding maximum recommended amounts,” Health Canada said on its website.

“Using a product that contains ingredients that the consumer is not aware of increases the chance of dangerous allergies and interactions with other medications and foods.”

The unauthorized products listed were seized from retail locations in Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke and Brampton.

After testing, Health Canada found that the majority of the items were found to contain prescription drugs sildenafil or tadalafil, which are used to treat erectile dysfunction.

On its website, Health Canada warns that both could react with nitrate drugs and increase risks of heart attack, stroke and high blood pressure.

Some of the products also listed a derivative of yohimbe, a bark extract that could have “serious adverse reactions, particularly in people with high blood pressure, or heart, kidney, or liver disease.”

A full list of the products can be found on Health Canada’s website.

The agency is warning individuals using these items to consult with a health-care professional and stop taking them immediately.