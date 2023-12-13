Has your commute to or from Scarborough been impacted by the closure of the SRT? We want to hear from you
Many residents in Toronto’s east end are headed into their first winter without the Scarborough RT.
The aging transit line was shut down permanently following a derailment south of Ellesmere station on July 24, months ahead of when it was initially scheduled to be decommissioned.
The TTC has since launched express bus service along seven routes in an attempt to provide additional options for customers travelling between Kennedy and Scarborough Centre stations.
It has said that it will run 70 buses an hour along the routes during rush hour to replace SRT service.
But a plan to build a dedicated busway that would reduce commute times by approximately 10 minutes carries a $59 million cost that remains unfunded and staff have said that the project won’t be completed until the winter of 2025 at the earliest.
That means that many Scarborough residents who were accustomed to riding the RT will face longer commutes this winter and perhaps for even longer than that, as work continues on the Scarborough subway extension.
Are you one of them? CP24/CTV News Toronto wants to hear from you.
How has the decommissioning of the Scarborough RT changed your commute?
Have you had to find other transit options?
Is it taking you longer to get where you need to go?
Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up.
