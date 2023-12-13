TORONTO
Toronto

    • Has your commute to or from Scarborough been impacted by the closure of the SRT? We want to hear from you

    Many residents in Toronto’s east end are headed into their first winter without the Scarborough RT.

    The aging transit line was shut down permanently following a derailment south of Ellesmere station on July 24, months ahead of when it was initially scheduled to be decommissioned.

    The TTC has since launched express bus service along seven routes in an attempt to provide additional options for customers travelling between Kennedy and Scarborough Centre stations.

    It has said that it will run 70 buses an hour along the routes during rush hour to replace SRT service.

    But a plan to build a dedicated busway that would reduce commute times by approximately 10 minutes carries a $59 million cost that remains unfunded and staff have said that the project won’t be completed until the winter of 2025 at the earliest.

    That means that many Scarborough residents who were accustomed to riding the RT will face longer commutes this winter and perhaps for even longer than that, as work continues on the Scarborough subway extension.

    Are you one of them? CP24/CTV News Toronto wants to hear from you.

    How has the decommissioning of the Scarborough RT changed your commute?

    Have you had to find other transit options?

    Is it taking you longer to get where you need to go?

    Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

    The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News