Hamilton teen missing for almost a week could frequent Toronto, police say

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who has been missing for almost a week.

Navaeh Bloxam, 15, was last seen on Dec. 15 in the East End of Hamilton.

Investigators received information she could frequent the Toronto area.

The teen is five-foot-two with a thin build, auburn hair and blue eyes, according to officers.

Hamilton police are asking for anyone with information to get in contact by calling 905-546-2963 or sending an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.