    Hamilton teen missing for almost a week could frequent Toronto, police say

    Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who has been missing for almost a week.

    Navaeh Bloxam, 15, was last seen on Dec. 15 in the East End of Hamilton.

    Investigators received information she could frequent the Toronto area.

    The teen is five-foot-two with a thin build, auburn hair and blue eyes, according to officers.

    Hamilton police are asking for anyone with information to get in contact by calling 905-546-2963 or sending an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

