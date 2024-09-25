Hamilton police searching for additional suspects in Grindr ambush robberies

Police in Hamilton are looking for additional suspects allegedly involved in a series of ambush-style robberies where the victims were lured through the adult-only dating app, Grindr.

Three youths have already been arrested in connection with the robberies, which police said took place on the Hamilton Mountain between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29.

According to investigators, the suspects misrepresented themselves to “several” individuals on the LGBTQ2S+ platform and proceeded to ambush and extort them when they met in person.

In at least one instance on Aug. 23, one victim was allegedly attacked by three suspects and held at gunpoint. During that time, police said, the suspects stole the victim’s phone and used it to make a financial transaction.

In another incident earlier that evening, a victim was allegedly attacked by the same suspects after they met randomly on the street. In that case, the victim was forced into his apartment at gunpoint where his gaming station was stolen, police said.

The three youth suspects in police custody, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are each facing two counts of robbery with a firearm.

In an update on Tuesday, police released images of several additional suspects wanted in connection with the investigation.

"Police acknowledge the sensitive nature of these crimes, and are appealing to the public for any help in identifying the responsible parties pictured,” police said in a news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Cst. El-Hassen at 905-546-8927 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.