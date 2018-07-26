

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- A Hamilton police officer has been charged in relation to an off-duty incident.

Police say Const. Robert Beck of Hamilton is charged with one count of failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident.

They say the 35-year-old was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into a collision that occurred on Dec. 8, 2017.

Police say Beck has been with the force since 2007.

He has been assigned to administrative duties and is to appear in court on Aug. 27.