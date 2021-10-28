TORONTO -- A Hamilton police officer has been charged after allegedly pointing his gun at a colleague while on duty.

Investigators say that while on shift on Oct 23, an officer aimed his firearm in the direction of another "Hamilton Police member."

Const. Brandon Terdik has been charged with pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm in connection with the incident.

Terdik has been suspended with pay and released on an undertaking. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.

"The matter is now before the courts," police said in a news release issued Thursday.

"Out of respect for the court process, Hamilton Police Service will not be providing further comment."