TORONTO -- Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak amongst staff at a Hamilton hospital’s special care nursery.

Hamilton Public Health reported Monday that three health-care providers tested positive for the virus at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton.

“One of the health-care workers had no direct contact with patients and families, while the other two had either limited contact or contact while wearing a protective mask,” health officials said in a news release.

“They were not symptomatic while caring for the babies or family.”

Health officials said they will ensure anyone who came in contact with the health-care workers who tested positive will be tested and measures will be taken to limit transmission.

Hamilton Public Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton (SJHH) have declared a COVID-19 healthcare worker outbreak at SJHH’s Special Care Nursery after three healthcare providers who work at the unit tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. https://t.co/xaWvFbLHMW #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) April 6, 2020

“No babies or parents in the unit are symptomatic. All are being monitored closely,” the health agency said.

“Medical evidence so far indicates that babies typically experience mild symptoms and recover from the illness.”

The hospital has created a separate space for infants who may have been exposed during this time period and a deep cleaning of the unit is being done, health officials said.

The nursery will continue to accept babies requiring care that are born at the hospital, Hamilton Public Health said.