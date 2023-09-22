Toronto

    Hamilton high school evacuated after bomb threat: police

    A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice) A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

    A Hamilton high school has been evacuated this morning in response to a bomb threat, police say.

    Police said the threat was made to Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School, located on Upper Sherman Avenue, near Rymal Road East.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Officers are on scene and are asking people to avoid the area as police investigate.

    More to come… 

    BREAKING McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

